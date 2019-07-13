Giro Rosa: Annemiek Van der Breggen wins stage but Annemiek van Vleuten keeps lead

From the section

Van der Breggen (left) had a tense tussle with Van Vleuten before pulling away late on

Anna van der Breggen reeled in Annemiek van Vleuten to win stage nine of the Giro Rosa, but her compatriot takes a commanding lead into Sunday's finale.

The 29-year-old Olympic champion overtook Mitchelton-Scott's Van Vleuten in the final 800 metres after the Dutch pair broke clear with 7km remaining in the 125.5km stage from Gemona del Friuli to Montasio.

Boels-Dolmans rider Van der Breggen, who remains second overall, won by 17 seconds to reduce Van Vleuten's lead to three minutes 50 seconds.

Sunday's final stage is a largely flat 120km route from San Vito al Tagliamento to Udine.

Van Vleuten attacked on the Montasio climb with 4km left and built a 10-second advantage.

But Van der Breggen produced a resilient finish to claim a sixth win by Dutch riders in the race.

South Africa's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, riding for CCC Liv, was third on the stage, 1:38 behind Van der Breggen.

Australian Amanda Spratt's fourth-place finish lifted her to third in the general classification.

Stage nine result

1. Anna van der Breggen (Ned/Boels-Dolmans) 3hrs 26mins 27secs

2. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Mitchelton-Scott) +17secs

3. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SA/CCC Liv) +1min 38secs

4. Amanda Spratt (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) same time

5. Katharine Hall (US/Boels-Dolmans) +1min 57secs

6. Demi Vollering (Ned/Parkhotel Valkenburg) +2mins 51secs

7. Ane Santesteban (Spa/WNT-Rotor) same time

8. Erica Magnaldi (Ita/WNT-Rotor) +2mins 53secs

9. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +2mins 55secs

10. Juliette Labous (Fra/Team Sunweb) +3mins 10secs

General classification after stage nine

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Mitchelton-Scott) 22hrs 09mins 39secs

2. Anna van der Breggen (Ned/Boels-Dolmans) +3mins 50secs

3. Amanda Spratt (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) +7mins

4. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SA/CCC Liv) +8mins 5secs

5. Katharine Hall (USA/Boels-Dolmans) +8mins 9secs

6. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-SRAM) +8mins 10secs

7. Lucinda Brand (Ned/Sunweb) +8mins 25secs

8. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +8mins 30secs

9. Soraya Paladin (Ita/Ale-Cipollini) +9mins 26secs

10. Erica Magnaldi (Ita/WNT-Rotor) +9mins 31secs