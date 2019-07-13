Lorenzo Gobbo: Italian cyclist in intensive care after he is punctured by a piece of track

By Matt Davis

BBC Sport

Lorenzo Gobbo
Gobbo was competing in the men's junior omnium at the event in Ghent

Italian cyclist Lorenzo Gobbo is intensive care after he was punctured by a piece of wooden track at the European Under-23 and Junior track Championships in Ghent, Belgium.

The wood cut Gobbo's thigh and pierced his side, puncturing his lung. He was rushed to hospital where a surgeon removed it.

"After the operation he is well recovering but stays in intensive care to prevent infections," Frank Glorieux, chief executive of meet organisers Cycling Vlaanderen told BBC Sport.

Glorieux had visited Gobbo, 17, on Saturday and said the rider was awake with his parents alongside him, adding: "Everything is under control."

Gobbo was riding in the scratch race of the men's junior omnium, when there was a crash. A pedal went into the track, dislodging a piece of it which the rider then fell on.

Workers repair the track
Workers repair the track at the Vlaams Wielercentrum Eddy Merckx in Ghent

