Tour de France: Dylan Groenewegen wins stage seven as Giulio Ciccone retains yellow jersey

Dylan Groenewegen claimed his first stage win of this year's Tour de France as Giulio Ciccone retained the leader's yellow jersey after stage seven.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas finished in the peloton to remain fifth overall.

At 230km, stage seven is the longest of this year's Tour and the relatively flat route set up a bunch sprint to the finish line in Chalon-sur-Saone.

Caleb Ewan crossed the line in second ahead of Peter Sagan.

More to follow.