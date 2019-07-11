Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins third stage as Annemiek van Vleuten keeps lead

Marianne Vos holds off her challengers to secure victory on stage seven

Marianne Vos won her third stage of the Giro Rosa as fellow Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten retained the overall lead.

Van Vleuten finished fourth on stage seven - a 128km route from Cornedo Vicentino to San Giorgio di Perlenato - and has an advantage of four minutes eight seconds.

CCC Liv rider Vos, who won the second and third stages, broke clear to win ahead of world champion Anna van der Breggen and is 17th overall.

The 10-stage race finishes on Sunday.

There were several attacks in the opening 100km, but none of the riders could consolidate an advantage and in the final stages there was a group of six, including Van Vleuten.

Van der Breggen, who finished second for the second successive day, remains second overall.

Friday's stage is a hilly 133km route from Vittorio Veneto to Maniago.

Stage seven result

1. Marianne Vos (Ned/CCC-Liv) 3hrs 19mins 33secs

2. Anna van der Breggen (Ned/Boels-Dolmans) same time

3. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +3secs

4. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Mitchelton-Scott) same time

5. Demi Vollering (Ned/Parkhotel Valkenburg) +9secs

6. Soraya Paladin (Ita/Ale Cipollini) same time

7. Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-SRAM) same time

8. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SA/CCC Liv) same time

9. Erica Magnaldi (Ita/WNT-Rotor) same time

10. Amanda Spratt (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) +12secs

General classification after stage seven

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Mitchelton-Scott) 15hrs 1mins 51secs

2. Anna van der Breggen (Ned/Boels-Dolmans) +4mins 8secs

3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-SRAM) +4mins 23secs

4. Lucinda Brand (Ned/Sunweb) +5mins 26secs

5. Amanda Spratt (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) +5mins 30secs

6. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +5mins 43secs

7. Katharine Hall (USA/Boels-Dolmans) +6mins 20secs

8. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SA/CCC Liv) +6mins 39secs

9. Juliette Labous (Fra/Sunweb) same time

10. Erica Magnaldi (Ita/WNT-Rotor) +6mins 46secs