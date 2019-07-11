Sarah Storey in Team GB's 17-strong Para-cycling Road World squad

From the section

Sarah Storey (right) has won the WC5 road race and time trial double at her past six championships

Reigning champions Sarah Storey, Katie Toft and Steve Bate have been named in Great Britain's 17-strong team for the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in the Netherlands.

The trio will travel to Emmen to defend titles they won in Maniago last year.

Storey has won the WC5 road race and time trial double at her past six championships.

"The opportunity to compete at a World Championships never loses its prestige," the 41-year-old said.

The UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships take place from 12-15 September.

Great Britain squad and categories

Lora Fachie (piloted by Corrine Hall) - WB

Sarah Storey - WC5

Crystal Lane-Wright - WC5

Katie Toft - WC1

Karen Darke - WH3

Hannah Dines - WT2

Steve Bate (piloted by Adam Duggleby) - MB

Will Bjergfelt - MC5

George Peasgood - MC4

Ben Watson - MC3

Jaco van Gass - MC4

Simon Price - MC2

Matthew Robertson - MC2

Craig Collis-McCann - MT2

David Stone - MT2