Tour de France: Peter Sagan wins stage five as Julian Alaphilippe retains lead

Sagan, a three-time world road race champion, celebrated victory with a muscleman pose

Peter Sagan secured his first win of this year's Tour de France as he sprinted to victory on stage five.

Rui Costa made a late break on the hilly 175.5km route to Colmar but after he was hauled in Sagan was dominant as he took his 12th Tour stage win.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider, 29, was followed home by Wout van Aert and Matteo Trentin.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas stays seventh overall, 45 seconds adrift of race leader Julian Alaphilippe.

More to follow.

Stage five results

1. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe) +4hrs 2mins 33secs

2. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

3. Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott)

4. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain Merida)

5. Greg van Avermaet (Bel/CCC)

6. Julien Simon (Fra/Cofidis)

7. Michael Matthews (Aus/Sunweb)

8. Nils Politt (Ger/Katusha-Alpecin)

9. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek-Segafredo)

10. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick Step)

General classification after stage five

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 18hrs 44mins 12secs

2. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +14secs

3. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +25secs

4. George Bennett (NZ/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

5. Michael Matthews (Aus/Sunweb) +40secs

6. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos) Same time

7. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos) +45secs

8. Enric Mas (Spa/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +46secs

9. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe) +50secs

10. Greg van Avermaet (Bel/CCC) +51secs