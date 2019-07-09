Tour de France: Viviani wins stage four as Alaphilippe retains yellow jersey

Elia Viviani (right) won stage four in a photo finish from Alexander Kristoff and Caleb Ewan

Elia Viviani claimed his first Tour de France stage win as team-mate Julian Alaphilippe retained the yellow jersey after stage four.

A relatively flat 213.5km route from Reims set up a bunch sprint in Nancy, with Italy's Viviani edging out Alexander Kristoff and Caleb Ewan.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider, 30, who won omnium gold at the 2016 Olympics, is riding in his second Tour.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas stays seventh overall, 45 seconds adrift.

More to follow.

Stage four results

1. Elia Viviani (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 5hrs 9mins 20secs

2. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/UAE) Same time

3. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto-Soudal)

4. Peter Sagan (Slo/Bora-Hansgrohe)

5. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma)

6. Mike Teunissen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma)

7. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita/Dimenson Data)

8. Jasper Stuyen (Bel/Trek-Segafredo)

9. Michael Matthews (Aus/Sunweb)

10. Christophe Laporte (Fra/Cofidis)