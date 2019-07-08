Tour de France 2019: Alaphilippe claims yellow jersey after stage three win

French rider Julian Alaphilippe was many people's pre-race tip to win the stage

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe claimed the Tour de France yellow jersey after a late solo attack on stage three.

Alaphilippe went clear over the final climb, the Cote de Mutigny, and held off the peloton over the closing 15km.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider won the 215km stage to Epernay by 26 seconds and leads Belgium's Wout van Aert by 20 seconds in the general classification.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas of Wales lost five seconds to Egan Bernal as he finished 13th on the stage.

More to follow.

Stage three result

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 4hrs 40mins 29secs

2. Michael Matthews (Aus/Sunweb) +26secs

3. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

4. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel/CCC) "

5. Peter Sagan (Slo/Bora-Hansgrohe) "

6. Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott) "

7. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain Merida) "

8. Xandro Meurisse (Bel/Wandy-Groupe Gobert) "

9. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) "

10. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) "