Tour de France 2019: Geraint Thomas puts time into rivals as Teunissen retains yellow

Geraint Thomas' Ineos were riding in their first Tour team time trial - they failed to win one as Team Sky

Geraint Thomas gained time on his rivals for the overall Tour de France victory by finishing second on stage two's team time trial with Team Ineos.

The British-based team were first out and completed the 27.6km race around Brussels in 29 minutes, 18 seconds.

Jumbo-Visma won the stage by 20 seconds, so surprise stage one winner Mike Teunissen extends his race lead.

But defending champion Thomas' team was quicker than the likes of Adam Yates, Jakob Fuglsang and Thibaut Pinot.

Yates, who rides for Mitchelton-Scott, and Astana's Fuglsang, both finished 21 seconds slower than Ineos, who also have Egan Bernal as joint team leader with Thomas and chasing the overall win, while Pinot's Groupama FDJ lost 12 seconds.

Ineos who never won a team time trial stage at the Tour in their former guise as Team Sky tweeted: "It wasn't to be for the stage victory but this has to go down as a great day at the Tour de France 2019.

"We finish second in the TTT, taking time out of a number of GC rivals in Brussels."

Stage two result

1. Jumbo-Visma 28mins 57 secs

2. Ineos +20secs

3. Deceuninck-Quick Step +21secs

4. Sunweb +26secs

5. Katusha-Alpecin Same time

6. EF Education First +28secs

7. CCC +31secs

8. Groupama-FDJ +32secs

9. Bahrain-Merida +36secs

10. Astana +41secs

General classification after stage two

1. Michael Teunissen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) 4hrs 51mins 34seconds

2. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +10secs

3. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) same time

4. Tony Martin (Ger/Jumbo-Visma)

5. George Bennett (NZ/Jumbo-Visma)

6. Gianni Moscon (Ita/Ineos) +30secs

7. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos) same time

8. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos)

9. Dylan van Baarle (Ned/Ineos)

10. Elia Viviani (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +31 secs

More to follow.