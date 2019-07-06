Tour de France 2019: Mike Teunissen wins stage one in Brussels

Mike Teunissen won a sprint finish to claim the opening stage of the 2019 Tour de France in Brussels, Belgium.

The Jumbo-Visma rider surprisingly beat Bora-Hansgrohe's three-time world champion Peter Sagan on the line to take the yellow jersey.

Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal finished third and Team Dimension Data's Giacomo Nizzolo took fourth.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas went down in a late crash but was unhurt and finished without losing any time.

The crash, with around 1.6km remaining, saw one of the pre-stage favourites Dylan Groenewegen crash heavily, and Thomas was almost at a standstill when he came off.

Astana's Jakob Fuglsang, who is expected to be on of Thomas' main challengers for the overall title, was left with a bloodied face after he crashed with around 18km remaining. However, he too remounted and finished the stage without losing any time.

