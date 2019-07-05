Chris Froome is back at home to start recovery after crash

Only four men have won more Tour de France titles than Chris Froome

Tour de France 2019 Dates: 6-28 July. Coverage: Live radio commentary on each stage via the BBC Sport website plus daily BeSpoke podcast.

A 'relieved' Chris Froome says he will be following the Tour de France from bed after returning home to start his recovery from the crash which left him seriously injured,

Froome, 34, broke his neck, femur, elbow, hip and and ribs in the accident on 12 June.

"It's a huge disappointment not to be at the Tour but I'm relieved to finally be out of hospital and home," he said.

"I'll be following all the action from bed - so make it a good one."

Froome hit a wall at 54km/h when he took a hand off his handlebars to blow his nose during a practice ride before stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine in Roanne, France.

He would have been chasing a record-equalling fifth victory in the Tour, which starts in Brussels on Saturday.

"Chris has left hospital and was transferred home," said his Team Ineos boss Dave Brailsford.

"It's a big step for him. He's managed to put his feet on the floor for the first time in quite a long time.

"A few of the guys here have been to visit him and he's in remarkable spirits for the situation he's found himself in."