British Road Championships: Success for Manx cyclists

Lizzie Holden (Drops) finished the British Championships with three medals

Manx riders claimed four medals in a busy weekend of competition at the British Road Championships in Norfolk.

Lizzie Holden, 21, secured the majority of the Isle of Man's success with three podium places.

Holden said she was "really happy" after taking two silver medals and a bronze across the road race and time trial events.

Matthew Bostock, also 21, added another silver to the haul with second in the under-23 men's road race.

There were a total of eight Manx riders competing in the event, including former world champion Mark Cavendish.

Matthew Bostock (left) took silver in the under-23 men competition

Drops rider Holden got the Isle of Man off the mark with second in the under-23 women time trial last Thursday to improve on her third place from last year.

She added two more medals after finishing third in the elite women's road race, which subsequently earned her a silver in the under-23 category.

Holden said she "didn't expect" the result and added that she "had to give it all or nothing" to get away and avoid a sprint finish.

Her team-mate and compatriot Anna Christian finished 19th.

Canyon-SRAM rider Alice Barnes took the elite title and Anna Henderson of the Brother UK-Tifosi team won both under-23 women competitions.

In the men's events, Canyon DHB rider, Bostock rode away with a silver medal in the under 23 men competition after finishing ninth in the elite event, which is run concurrently.

Mark Christian made it two Manx in the top 10 with eighth to add to his 10th place in the elite time trial on Thursday, while Cavendish crossed the line in 22nd.

The elite men road race was won by Isle of Man resident Ben Swift of Team Ineos.