European Games: Jess Roberts & Megan Barker earn madison gold in Minsk

Great Britain women's team pursuit team
Meg Barker, Jess Roberts and Josie Knight won team pursuit silver a day after the men won bronze

Jess Roberts and Megan Barker capped a memorable week at the European Games with their best result to date as they took gold in the women's madison.

Wales had double cause for celebration on Sunday after Lauren Price won gold in the 75kg boxing earlier in the day.

Roberts and Barker teamed with Josie Knight and Jenny Holl to earn silver in the team pursuit event.

Roberts also finished fourth in the women's omnium, finishing one point out of a bronze medal position.

