National Road Championships 2019: Ben Swift wins maiden British title

Ben Swift (centre) celebrates his maiden National Road Championship win

Ben Swift has won his first national road race title with victory at the British Championships in Norwich.

The 31-year-old Team Ineos rider powered past leader and team-mate Ian Stannard in the final two kilometres to take victory at Royal Sandringham.

Ribble Pro Cycling's John Archibald, who was finally broken by Stannard's repeated attacks during the 201.5km race, came third.

"It feels good as I've been chasing the win for a number of years," Swift said.

"I finished in all the other top five places so to eventually get this jersey, I'm really happy."

Swift has endured a crash-ravaged season, which included a training collision with team-mate Geraint Thomas in February that left him in intensive care with a ruptured spleen.

The Rotherham-born cyclist, who succeeds his cousin Conor Swift as national champion, said: "It's been a difficult season with the crashes.

"But I've got my rhythm and motivation back after the crash - it's nice to keep the jersey in the family.

"I massively owe this win to Ian [Stannard] but we all went in there equally and he played his card early but it enabled me to sit and wait and it worked out perfectly."