European Games: Great Britain claim women's team pursuit silver in Minsk

Great Britain won team pursuit silver and three boxing medals to take their tally to 12 at the European Games.

Welsh duo Meg Barker and Jess Roberts and former Irish rider Josie Knight lost the pursuit final to Italy.

But six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny failed to qualify for the sprint quarter-finals in Minsk, Belarus.

Cheavon Clarke, Luke McCormack and Peter McGrail took boxing bronze while Lauren Price will fight for -75kg gold after beating Darima Sandakova.

Both badminton doubles pairs reached the finals of their respective competitions.

Lauren Smith and Chloe Birch beat France's Emilie Lefel and Anne Tran 21-13 21-13 and the men's duo of Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge recorded a 21-18 21-16 win over Jelle Maas and Robin Tabeling of the Netherlands.

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour secured at least a bronze medal by reaching the women's singles semi-finals.