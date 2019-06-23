Tour of Switzerland: Hugh Carthy wins stage as Egan Bernal boosts Tour de France momentum

Carthy produced a solo ride to win the final stage of the Tour of Switzerland

Great Britain's Hugh Carthy produced an epic solo ride to take his first victory on the World Tour as he won the final stage of the Tour of Switzerland.

Carthy, 24, spent almost all of the mountainous 101.5km stage on his own, finishing over a minute clear.

Team Ineos' Egan Bernal took the overall race win, topping the standings by 19 seconds from Rohan Dennis.

Colombian Bernal said he would take "a lot of confidence" into next month's Tour de France.

He has been installed as second-favourite for the Tour - which begins on 6 July - behind team-mate and defending champion Geraint Thomas.

With their other team-mate Chris Froome injured, Thomas is expected to be the focus for Team Ineos, but this win confirms that Bernal - who came 15th last year - will be a significant back-up should Thomas falter.

The Colombian again showed his comfort in the mountains as he stuck close when Bahrain-Merida rider Dennis launched an attack with 25km to go.

The Australian was desperately trying to claw back time and snatch the race win but at no point did Bernal - who has led since the conclusion of stage six - look like he would break.

Dennis finished second on the stage, with Bernal third, as Carthy enjoyed a solo procession to the line for his EF education First Team.

The Preston-born rider opened up a gap of over three minutes on the peloton and eventually crossed the line one minute and two seconds clear.

"You just have to believe you can do it," said Carthy. "I am just relieved that I could win, to pay back the confidence of my team-mates"

Bernal is now second-favourite to win the Tour de France

Tour of Switzerland - stage nine result

1. Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) 3hrs 1min 49secs

2. Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) +1mins 2secs

3. Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) Same time

4. Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) +1mins 52secs

5. Simon Spilak (Team Katusha - Alpecin) Same time

Overall standings

1. Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) 27hrs 43mins 10secs

2. Rohan Dennis (Bahrain - Merida) +19secs

3. Patrick Konrad (BORA - hansgrohe) +3mins 4secs

4. Tiesj Benoot (Lotto - Soudal) +3mins 12secs

5. Jan Hirt (Astana Pro Team) +3mins 13secs