Tour of Switerland: Ella Viviani wins second successive stage

Italy's Elia Viviani secured his second successive stage victory on day five of the Tour of Switzerland, but Peter Sagan extended his overall lead.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider Viviani timed his sprint perfectly at the end of the 177km stage from Munchenstein to Einsiedeln, with Sagan coming second.

But the Slovak now has a 14-second overall lead over Australia's Michael Matthews, who had finished fifth.

Belgium's Jasper Stuyben came third with Italian Matteo Trentin fourth.

Stage six is a 120km race on Thursday from Einsiedeln to Flumserberg, with the final stage on Sunday.

Britain's reigning Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas crashed out of the race on Tuesday.

Stage five results

1. Elia Viviani (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 4hours 18min 26secs

2. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-hansgrohe) Same time

3. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek-Segafredo)

4. Matteo Trentin (Ita/Mitchelton-Scott)

5. Michael Matthews (Aus/Team Sunweb)

6. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/UAE Team Emirates)

7. Fabian Lienhard (Sui/Switzerland)

8. Stan Dewulf (Bel/Lotto - Soudal)

9. Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA/Team Dimension Data)

10. Patrick Bevin (NZ/CCC Team)

Overall classification

1. Peter Sagan (Svk/BORA-hansgrohe) 15hours 55mins 48 secs

2. Michael Matthews (Aus/Team Sunweb) +14secs

3. Kasper Asgreen (Den/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +21secs

4. Rohan Dennis (Aus/Bahrain-Merida) +22secs

5. Lawson Craddock (USA/EF Education First) +27secs

6. Matteo Trentin (ITA/Mitchelton-Scott) +38secs

7. Patrick Konrad (AUT/BORA-hansgrohe) +39secs

8. Jonathan Castroviejo (ESP/Team INEOS) +40secs

9. Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP/Astana Pro Team) Same time

10. Winner Anacona (COL/Movistar Team)