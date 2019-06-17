BMX Supercross World Championships: Great Britain names 11-strong team

Kyle Evans
Kyle Evans is hoping to improve on sixth place in the 2018 world championships
BMX Supercross World Championships
Venue: Zolder, Belgium Date: 27 July
Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport's digital platforms

Reigning European champion Kyle Evans has been selected to represent Great Britain at the BMX Supercross World Championships in Belgium.

Former junior world champion Beth Shriever has also been included in the 11-strong team.

"I am looking forward to seeing what we can go on and achieve against the world's best," GB performance director Stephen Park said.

This year's championships take place in Zolder on 27 July.

GB team in full:

Elite Men: Kyle Evans, Quillan Isidore, Paddy Sharrock, Kye Whyte, Tre Whyte

Elite Women: Beth Shriever

Junior Men: Joel Clarke, Ross Cullen, Matthew Hutt, Ryan Martin

Junior Women: Ellie Featherstone

