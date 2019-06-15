Chris Froome 'fully focused' on return after high-speed crash
Chris Froome says he is "fully focused" on getting "back to his best" after the "major setback" of his high-speed crash on Wednesday.
The four-time Tour de France champion suffered a fracture to his neck as well as a fractured right femur, elbow and ribs, plus a broken hip.
Froome, 34, is likely to spend "at least six months" away from cycling, says the surgeon who operated on him.
"I know how lucky I am to be here," the Briton said in a statement.
"Whilst this is a setback and a major one at that, I am focusing on looking forward.
"There is a long road to recovery ahead, but that recovery starts now and I am fully focused on returning back to my best."
The crash happened during a practice ride before stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine in Roanne, France.
In footage captured by ITV4 minutes before the incident, a team-mate tells Froome "you don't have to take risks, Chris" as he takes both hands off the handlebars to put on a jacket.
But moments later, Froome took his hand off his handlebars again to blow his nose and was travelling at 54km/h when a gust of wind caught his front wheel, causing him to hit a wall.
He was airlifted to Saint-Etienne Hospital, where he is continuing his post-surgery recovery.
"This is obviously a tough time but I have taken a lot of strength from the support over the last three days," Froome added. "The outpouring of support has been really humbling and something I would never have expected."
Froome faces six weeks in hospital and is not expected to compete again in 2019. Doctors have said they are are "very happy" with his progress.