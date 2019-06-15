Women's Tour: Britain's Lizzie Deignan seals overall victory

Lizzie Deignan led the race by one second at the start of Saturday's final stage

Britain's Lizzie Deignan has been crowned 2019 Women's Tour champion to become the first cyclist to win the event twice.

Deignan, 30, finished safely in the pack as the Netherlands' Amy Pieters won the sixth and final stage from Carmarthen to Pembrey Country Park.

She won the event by just two seconds from Poland's Kasia Niewiadoma.

It is Deignan's first title since giving birth to her daughter, Orla, nine months ago.

The Trek-Segafredo rider last won the Women's Tour in 2016 and her winning margin ahead of 2017 champion Niewiadoma is the smallest in the event's history.

Deignan - the 2015 road race world champion - out-sprinted stage four winner Niewiadoma and Elisa Longo Borghini to win stage five on Friday to lead the general classification by just one second going into the final day.

But her eighth-place finish on Saturday saw her extend that lead by a further second.

Team Sunweb's Leah Kirchmann finished second behind Boels-Dolmans' stage winner Pieters, with Movistar rider Roxane Fournier third.

