Criterium du Dauphine 2019: Britain's Adam Yates takes overall lead
Britain's Adam Yates took the overall lead at the Criterium du Dauphine after finishing sixth on stage four.
The Mitchelton-Scott rider, 26, leads Belgian Dylan Teuns by four seconds following the 26.1km time trial in Roanne, France.
Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert won the stage in 33 minutes 38 seconds.
Britain's Chris Froome suffered a "very serious" crash during a practice ride before the stage and has been ruled out of the Tour de France in July.
The eight-day Dauphine ends on Sunday.