Criterium du Dauphine 2019: Britain's Adam Yates takes overall lead

Adam Yates won the white jersey for best young rider at the 2016 Tour de France

Britain's Adam Yates took the overall lead at the Criterium du Dauphine after finishing sixth on stage four.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider, 26, leads Belgian Dylan Teuns by four seconds following the 26.1km time trial in Roanne, France.

Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert won the stage in 33 minutes 38 seconds.

Britain's Chris Froome suffered a "very serious" crash during a practice ride before the stage and has been ruled out of the Tour de France in July.

The eight-day Dauphine ends on Sunday.