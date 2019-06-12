Women's Tour: Jolien D'Hoore claims second win as race leader Marianne Vos is forced to retire
-
- From the section Cycling
Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore won stage three of the Women's Tour, as race leader and 2014 champion Marianne Vos was forced to retire after a crash.
D'Hoore took victory in a bunch sprint to add to Monday's opening stage win.
German WNT-Rotor rider Lisa Brennauer assumes the overall lead after a second-place finish in Oxfordshire.
Dutch rider Vos, a former world champion, had led Britain's Lizzie Deignan by nine seconds after her stage two victory on Tuesday.
The peloton crash also saw the former world champion's CCC-Liv team-mates Jeanne Korevaar and Valerie Demey unable to continue as the 145.1km stage was neutralised on its way from Henley-on-Thames and finishing at Blenheim Palace.
Deignan, who secured a first podium since returning to the sport after the birth of her daughter as she finished behind Vos, falls to third overall after crossing the line sixth.
The Trek-Segafredo 30-year-old extended her lead over Eleanor Dickinson as the best British rider to 16 seconds.
Thursday's Stage four sees the Tour travel to Warwickshire on a testing 158.9km route to Burton Dassett Country Park.
Stage three result
1. Jolien D'Hoore (Bel/Boels-Dolmans) 3hours 46minutes 04seconds
2. Lisa Brennauer (Ger/Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling) same time
3. Demi Vollering (Ned/Parkhotel Valkenburg)
4. Roxane Fournier (Fra/Movistar)
5. Sarah Roy (Aus/Mitchelton Scott)
6. Lizzie Deignan (Gbr/Trek-Segafredo)
7. Eugenie Duval (Fra/ Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope)
8. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita/Valcar Cylance)
9. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-SRAM)
10. Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita/Team Virtu)
General classification
1. Lisa Brennauer (Ger/Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling) 9hours 29minutes 23seconds
2. Coryn Rivera (Usa/ Sunweb) +3secs
3. Lizzie Deignan (Gbr/Trek-Segafredo) +4secs
4. Amy Pieters (Ned/Boels Dolmans) same time
5. Sarah Roy (Aus/Mitchelton Scott) +6secs
6. Jolien D'Hoore (Bel/Boels-Dolmans) +8secs
7. Roxane Fournier (Fra/Movistar) +10secs
8. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita/Valcar Cylance) same time
9. Liane Lippert (Ger/Sunweb)
10. Susanne Andersen (Nor/Sunweb) +11secs