Women's Tour: Jolien D'Hoore claims second win as race leader Marianne Vos is forced to retire

Jolien D'Hoore wins stage three of the Women's Tour

Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore won stage three of the Women's Tour, as race leader and 2014 champion Marianne Vos was forced to retire after a crash.

D'Hoore took victory in a bunch sprint to add to Monday's opening stage win.

German WNT-Rotor rider Lisa Brennauer assumes the overall lead after a second-place finish in Oxfordshire.

Dutch rider Vos, a former world champion, had led Britain's Lizzie Deignan by nine seconds after her stage two victory on Tuesday.

The peloton crash also saw the former world champion's CCC-Liv team-mates Jeanne Korevaar and Valerie Demey unable to continue as the 145.1km stage was neutralised on its way from Henley-on-Thames and finishing at Blenheim Palace.

Deignan, who secured a first podium since returning to the sport after the birth of her daughter as she finished behind Vos, falls to third overall after crossing the line sixth.

The Trek-Segafredo 30-year-old extended her lead over Eleanor Dickinson as the best British rider to 16 seconds.

Thursday's Stage four sees the Tour travel to Warwickshire on a testing 158.9km route to Burton Dassett Country Park.

Stage three result

1. Jolien D'Hoore (Bel/Boels-Dolmans) 3hours 46minutes 04seconds

2. Lisa Brennauer (Ger/Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling) same time

3. Demi Vollering (Ned/Parkhotel Valkenburg)

4. Roxane Fournier (Fra/Movistar)

5. Sarah Roy (Aus/Mitchelton Scott)

6. Lizzie Deignan (Gbr/Trek-Segafredo)

7. Eugenie Duval (Fra/ Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope)

8. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita/Valcar Cylance)

9. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-SRAM)

10. Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita/Team Virtu)

General classification

1. Lisa Brennauer (Ger/Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling) 9hours 29minutes 23seconds

2. Coryn Rivera (Usa/ Sunweb) +3secs

3. Lizzie Deignan (Gbr/Trek-Segafredo) +4secs

4. Amy Pieters (Ned/Boels Dolmans) same time

5. Sarah Roy (Aus/Mitchelton Scott) +6secs

6. Jolien D'Hoore (Bel/Boels-Dolmans) +8secs

7. Roxane Fournier (Fra/Movistar) +10secs

8. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita/Valcar Cylance) same time

9. Liane Lippert (Ger/Sunweb)

10. Susanne Andersen (Nor/Sunweb) +11secs

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you