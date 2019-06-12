Chris Froome out of Criterium du Dauphine after crash

Chris Froome won the Dauphine in 2013, 2015 and 2016

Britain's four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome was taken to hospital and will miss the rest of the Criterium du Dauphine after crashing before stage four.

The incident took place during what Team Ineos described as a "recon" of Wednesday's 26.1km time-trial course in Roanne, France.

Froome, 34, was eighth overall after three stages of the eight-day race.

He was using it as part of his build-up to the Tour, which starts on 6 July.

More to follow.