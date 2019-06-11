Women's Tour: Britain's Lizzie Deignan takes second as Marianne Vos claims overall lead
-
- From the section Cycling
Britain's Lizzie Deignan came second on stage two of the Women's Tour to secure a first podium since returning to the sport after the birth of her daughter.
Dutch rider Marianne Vos, like Deignan both an ex-world champion and former winner of the Women's Tour, won a bunch sprint in Kent to take the overall lead and heads Deignan by nine seconds.
Boels-Dolmans' Amy Pieters sits third overall, equal with Deignan's time.
"Really happy with my first podium in a long time," Deignan, 30, tweeted.
"Thanks to my incredible team-mates, they deserved the win but I was not fast enough. Looking forward to the rest of the Women's Tour."
- Lizzie Deignan on challenges of balancing elite competition with motherhood
- Jolien D'Hoore wins Women's Tour opening stage for second successive year
The Briton's Trek-Segafredo team increased the pace as the 62.5km stage edged towards its conclusion, but it was not enough to tire inaugural Women's Tour winner and three-time world champion Vos after a relentless 25 laps of Kent's Cyclopark.
Deignan, Women's Tour winner in 2016, was awarded British Cycling's Best British Rider jersey and leads 21-year-old Eleanor Dickinson by 13 seconds in that classification.
Wednesday's 145.1km third stage takes place in Oxfordshire, beginning in Henley-on-Thames and finishing at Blenheim Palace.
Stage two results
1. Marianne Vos (Ned/Ccc - Liv) 1hour 34minutes 17seconds
2. Lizzie Deignan (Gbr/Trek-Segafredo) Same time
3. Sarah Roy (Aus/Mitchelton Scott)
4. Elena Cecchini (Ita/Canyon-SRAM)
5. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita/Valcar Cylance)
6. Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita/Virtu Cycling)
7. Coryn Rivera (Usa/ Sunweb)
8. Roxane Fournier (Fra/Movistar)
9. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek-Segafredo)
10. Liane Lippert (Ger/Sunweb)
General classification
1. Marianne Vos (Ned/Ccc - Liv) 5hours 43minutes 14seconds
2. Lizzie Deignan (Gbr/Trek-Segafredo) +9secs
3. Amy Pieters (Ned/Boels Dolmans) Same time
4. Coryn Rivera (Usa/ Sunweb) +10secs
5. Sarah Roy (Aus/Mitchelton Scott) +11secs
6. Lisa Brennauer (Ger/Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling) Same time
7. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita/Valcar Cylance) +15secs
8. Roxane Fournier (Fra/Movistar) Same time
9. Elena Cecchini (Ita/Canyon-SRAM)
10. Liane Lippert (Ger/Sunweb)