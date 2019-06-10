Women's Tour: Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore wins opening stage

Jolien D'Hoore
Jolien D'Hoore was runner-up at the 2015 Women's Tour

Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore has won the opening stage of the Women's Tour for the second successive year.

D'Hoore finished ahead of Boels-Dolmans team-mate Amy Pieters in a sprint finish in Stowmarket, with Germany's Lisa Brennauer third after the 157.6km route in Suffolk.

Britain's Abby-Mae Parkinson had led by 90 seconds at one stage, but finished in 67th place.

Eleanor Dickinson was the leading British rider finishing in 12th.

Tuesday's stage two is a 62.5km route around Kent's Cyclopark with the final stage from Carmarthen to Pembrey Country Park on Saturday.

General classification after stage one

1. Jolien D'Hoore (Bel/Boels-Dolmans) 4hours 9minutes 2seconds

2. Amy Pieters (Ned/Boels-Dolmans) +4secs

3. Lisa Brennauer (Ger/WNT-Rotor) +6secs

4. Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa/Movistar) +7secs

5. Marianne Vos (Ned/Ccc - Liv) +8secs

6. Coryn Rivera (US/Team Sunweb) Same time

7. Roxane Fournier (Fra/Movistar) +10secs

8. Chloe Hosking (Aus/Ale Cipollini) Same time

9. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita/Valcar Cylance Cycling) Same time

10. Julie Leth (Den/Bigla) Same time

