Giro d'Italia: Lopez lashes out at fan as Carapaz stays on course for victory

Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez lashed out at a fan after being knocked off his bike near the end of stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia.

Lopez, who holds the white jersey for the best young rider, was briefly shown on camera confronting a spectator and knocking his cap off.

Spain's Pello Bilbao won the stage from Feltre to Croce D'Aune-Monte Avena.

Richard Carapaz came fourth to retain the Maglia Rosa before Sunday's final stage in Verona.

Britain's Simon Yates finished 12th.

Eventful day for Astana

Saturday's stage in the Dolomites represented a possible opportunity for drama and it did not disappoint on an eventful day for Astana.

Pello Bilbao's second stage victory of the 2019 Giro ensured he became the third Spanish rider after Mikel Landa (2015) and Joaquim Rodriguez (2012) to win multiple stages in the race over the last decade.

But his sprint away from Landa and Italy's Giulio Ciccone, who finished second and third respectively, was overshadowed by the incident involving Lopez around 5km from the end of the 194km route.

The 25-year-old was shown twice hitting out at a fan after crashing into a him as he ran down the side of the road.

While the Colombian did get back on his bike, he lost approaching two minutes in the general classification and could face expulsion from the race.

Astana's general manager Alexander Vinokourov said: "We had bad luck in this Giro with Lopez and with this climb where he crashed with a spectator.

"Maybe he should not do it like this. I am sorry for this result - for cycling it is not a good view, but perhaps it's also a message for cycling fans [not to get too close]. Bad crashes like this are not good."

