Giro d'Italia: Nans Peters wins stage 17 as Richard Carapaz extends lead

Nans Peters is racing in his second Grand Tour

Frenchman Nans Peters claimed his first professional victory with a solo effort on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia.

The AG2R La Mondiale rider, 25, surged clear of a 17-man group to finish one minute 34 seconds ahead of Colombian Esteban Chaves on the 181km route from Commezzadura to Anterselva/Antholz.

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz increased his overall lead over Italian Vincenzo Nibali by seven seconds to 1:54.

Britain's Hugh Carthy finished 22nd and Simon Yates 29th.

Mitchelton-Scott's Yates, the current Vuelta d'Espana champion, is eighth overall, 7:13 behind Carapaz.

Peters breaks his duck

Ranked as the best junior rider in France in 2012, Peters' win was AG2R La Mondiale's first in the Giro for eight years.

Peters, whose only other grand tour experience came at the Vuelta a Espana in 2018, attacked off the front of the breakaway group 15km from the finish and stretched his advantage up the demanding 5.5km climb to the Biathlon Stadium.

Behind him a relatively quiet day in the peloton sparked into life up the final ascent, with Movistar's Carapaz and Mikel Landa the main beneficiaries.

Landa, who is fourth in the general classification, gained 19 seconds on Bahrain Merida's Nibali.

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, riding for Jumbo-Visma, lost seven seconds and now sits 2:09 behind Carapaz, who turned 26 on Wednesday.

Stage 18, largely made up of descents, takes the riders 222km from Valdaora to Santa Maria di Sala, before the mountain stages on Friday and Saturday.

The three-week race finishes in Verona on Sunday.

Stage 17 results

1. Nans Peters (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) 4hrs 41mins 34secs

2. Esteban Chaves (Col/Mitchelton-Scott) +1min 34secs

3. Davide Formolo (Ita/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 51secs

4. Fausto Masnada (Ita/Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) Same time

5. Krists Neilands (Lat/Israel Cycling Academy) Same time

6. Tanel Kangert (Est/EF Education First) +2mins 02secs

7. Valeria Conti (Ita/UAE-Team Emirates) +2mins 08secs

8. Gianluca Brambilla (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

9. Chris Hamilton (NZ/Sunweb) +2mins 22secs

10. Andrea Vendrame (Ita/Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec)

General classification after stage 17

1. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Movistar) 74hrs 48mins 18secs

2. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +1min 54secs

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +2mins 16secs

4. Mikel Landa (Spa/Movistar) +3mins 03secs

5. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek-Segafredo) +5mins 07secs

6. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana) +6mins 17secs

7. Rafal Majka (Pol/Bora-Hansgrohe) +6mins 48secs

8. Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +7mins 13secs

9. Pavel Sivakov (Rus/Ineos) +8mins 21secs

10. Davide Formolo (Ita/Bora-Hansgrohe) +8mins 59secs