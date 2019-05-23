Giro d'Italia: Cesare Benedetti wins stage 12 in opening day of the Alps

The victory was Cesare Benedetti's first of his pro career

Cesare Benedetti won stage 12 of the first day in the Alps at the Giro d'Italia, with Slovenian Jan Polanc taking the overall race lead.

Italy's Benedetti claimed the first pro victory of his career after being part of a long-range breakaway on the hilly 158km ride from Cuneo to Pinerolo.

Damiano Caruso finished second and Ireland's Eddie Dunbar third.

Polanc took the lead from UAE Emirates team-mate Valerio Conti, while fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic is now second.

British rider Hugh Carthy, 24, is the new leader of the young riders' classification in 10th, while Adam Yates climbed to 13th after finishing in a group a long way behind stage winner Benedetti, but alongside his general classification rivals.

Friday's stage 13 is in the high mountains and features three difficult climbs in its 196km.

