Giro d'Italia: Caleb Ewan wins stage eight as Valerio Conti retains lead

Ewan holds on to claim stage eight at the Giro d'Italia

Australian Caleb Ewan produced a superb late burst to win stage eight of the Giro d'Italia.

The 24-year-old thwarted home favourite Elia Viviani at the finish to claim his second stage victory at the Giro, two years after his first.

There was no change to the top 10 in the general classification as Italian Valerio Conti remained in the overall lead spot for a third day.

Briton Simon Yates stayed 15th, still five minutes 59 seconds off the pace.

Yates, form favourite Primoz Roglic, Italy's Vincenzo Nibali and Colombian climber Miguel Angel Lopez all finished in the bunch with the same time on the run from Tortoreto Lido to Pesaro.

Sunday's stage could prove pivotal, however, with a 34.8km individual time trial awaiting the riders.

Poor weather is expected to provide an additional ingredient to the challenge of undulating terrain on the road to San Marino.

Sunday's stage will also comprise a 6.5% incline over one of the final sections, an indication of the mountainous sections which feature in the latter part of the famous race, first held in 1909.

Stage eight result

1. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto Soudal) 5hrs 43mins 32secs

2. Elia Viviani (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) Same time

3. Pascal Ackermann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) "

4. Fabio Sabatini (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick Step) "

5. Manuel Belletti (Ita/Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) "

6. Arnaud Demare (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) "

7. Davide Cimolai (Ita/Israel Cycling Academy) "

8. Marco Canola (Ita/Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane) "

9. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita/Team Dimension Data) "

10. Rudiger Selig (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) "

General classification after stage eight

1. Valerio Conti (It/UAE Team Emirates) 29hrs 29mins 34secs

2. Jose Joaquin Rojas (Sp/Movistar) +1:32

3. Giovanni Carboni (It/Bardiani-CSF) +1:41

4. Nans Peters (Fr/AG2R La Mondiale) +2:09

5. Valentin Madouas (Fr/Groupama-FDJ) +2:17

6. Amaro Antunes (Por/CCC Team) +2:45

7. Fausto Masnada (It/Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) +3:14

8. Pieter Serry (Bel/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +3:25

9. Andrey Amador (CR/Movistar) +3:27

10. Sam Oomen (Ned/Team Sunweb) +4:57

Selected others:

15. Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +5:59

23. Hugh Carthy (GB/EF Education First) +6:40

32. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Team Ineos) +7:43