Giro d'Italia: Valerio Conti takes lead as Fausto Masnada wins stage six

Masnada holds off Conti to win stage six in San Giovanni Rotondo

Italian Valerio Conti took the lead at the Giro d'Italia after finishing second to compatriot Fausto Masnada in the sixth stage.

Thursday's events produced an entirely new top-10 with riders from the 13-man breakaway taking over and overnight leader Primoz Roglic dropping to 11th.

The Slovenian is five minutes and 24 seconds adrift, with Briton Simon Yates 13th, still 35 seconds behind Roglic.

Masnada edged out Conti to secure his first Grand Tour stage win.

Roglic was part of a peloton which crossed the line more than seven minutes behind with his shorts ripped from an early crash.

The main group chose not to chase down the break over the course of the 238km stage from Cassino to San Giovanni Rotondo.

The breakaway arrived at the foot of the climb together but, when Masnada of Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec attacked, UAE Team Emirates' Conti was quickly on his wheel and they went clear, even negotiating a loose dog at the summit.

Jose Joaquin Rojas, Ruben Plaza, and Giovanni Carboni challenged but could not get within 30 seconds as the front two stayed clear.

The race concludes on 2 June.

Stage six result

1. Fausto Masnada (Ita/Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) 5hrs 45mins 01secs

2. Valerio Conti (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) same time

3. Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa/Movistar) +38

4. Ruben Plaza (Spa/Israel Cycling Academy) same time

5. Giovanni Carboni (Ita/Bardiani-CSF) +43

6. Pieter Serry (Bel/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +54

7. Valentin Madouas (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) same time

8. Nans Peters (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +57

9. Andrey Amador (CR/Movistar) same time

10. Amaro Antunes (Por/CCC Team) "

General classification after stage six

1. Valerio Conti (Ita/UAE Team Emirates) 25hrs 22mins 00secs

2. Giovanni Carboni (Ita/Bardiani-CSF) +1:41

3. Nans Peters (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +2:09

4. Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa/Movistar) +2:12

5. Valentin Madouas (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +2:19

6. Amaro Antunes (Por/CCC Team) +2:45

7. Fausto Masnada (Ita/Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) +3:14

8. Pieter Serry (Bel/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +3:25

9. Andrey Amador (CR/Movistar) +3:27

10. Sam Oomen (Ned/Team Sunweb) +4:57

Selected other:

13. Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +5:59