Juan Sebastian Molano withdrawn from Giro d'Italia over 'unusual physiological results'

Juan Sebastian Molano won stage three of the Tour Colombia in February

Juan Sebastian Molano has been withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia by UAE Team Emirates after he returned "unusual physiological results" in internal testing.

The Colombian, 24, did not start stage four of the race on Tuesday.

UAE Team Emirates said Molano is suspended while he takes further tests conducted by the team in cooperation with cycling's governing body, the UCI.

Molano joined UAE at the start of 2019 from Colombian outfit Manzana Postobon.

"After tests performed under the team's strict and sophisticated internal monitoring system, UAE Team Emirates announces that some seemingly unusual physiological results have come back for the rider Juan Sebastian Molano," said the team in a statement.

"Following team policy concerning the protection of our athletes' health, the Colombian will be suspended to undergo further testing in the following week, in collaboration with the UCI, as we try to determine the cause of these unusual results.

"In order to protect the right to privacy, no further information regarding the matter will be released until results from the necessary tests come back."

Molano was part of compatriot Fernando Gaviria's lead-out train at the Giro.

Gaviria was awarded victory on stage three on Monday after Italian national champion Elia Viviani was stripped of the win for swerving in front of another rider in the final metres.

In 2014, Team Sky suspended Colombia's Sergio Henao after out-of-competition blood test results raised questions before he was cleared to return to racing three months later.

Henao, who left the British outfit to join UAE Team Emirates this year, was withdrawn again in 2016 after concerns about his biological passport data resurfaced but was subsequently cleared by the UCI.