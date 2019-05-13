Giro d'Italia: Elia Viviani stripped of stage three win as Geoghegan Hart loses time

Elias Viviani
Elias Viviani took what remains his only Giro d'Italia stage win back in 2015

Italian national champion Elia Viviani was stripped of his stage three win at the Giro d'Italia for swerving in front of another rider in the final metres.

Race organisers declassified the 30-year-old after reviewing footage, with Colombian Fernando Gaviria declared the stage victor and France's Arnaud Demare moving up to second from third.

Team Ineos' Tao Geoghegan Hart lost 88 seconds after being stuck behind a crash in the last five kilometres.

Primoz Roglic kept the leader's jersey.

The race organisers tweeted: "The jury watched the video footage of the sprint and has decided to relegate Elia Viviani. The winner is Fernando Gaviria."

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

More on Man City's Premier League title win

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you