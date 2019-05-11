Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates makes strong start behind winner Primoz Roglic in opening time trial

Yates looked set to win last year's Giro but compatriot Chris Froome took the title after a stunning attack on stage 19

Britain's Simon Yates made an impressive start to the 2019 Giro d'Italia by finishing second in the opening time trial.

Mitchelton-Scott's Yates completed the 8km course in 13 minutes 13 seconds, just 19 seconds behind Primoz Roglic.

Yates won his first Grand Tour at last year's Vuelta a Espana and is one of the main contenders for the Giro.

His rivals Vincenzo Nibali, Miguel Angel Lopez and Tom Dumoulin finished close behind within the top five.

Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart came seventh riding for Team Ineos in their first Grand Tour since their sponsorship changed from Sky.

More to follow