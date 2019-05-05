Tour de Romandie: Primoz Roglic wins time trial on way to overall victory

From the section

Roglic finished 1min 12secs ahead of Geraint Thomas in the overall standings

Defending champion Primoz Roglic won the Tour de Romandie after victory in Sunday's time trial stage.

The Slovenian claimed his third stage win of the six-day race ahead of the Giro d'Italia, which starts next weekend.

Former ski jumper Roglic finished 49 seconds ahead of second-placed Rui Costa of Portugal in the overall standings.

Britain's Tour de France holder Geraint Thomas was 1min 12secs behind in third.

In Sunday's 16.8km time trial, Roglic was 13 seconds faster than the second-placed European champion Victor Campenaerts, who recently claimed of the hour distance world record in Mexico.

Stage five results

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) 19mins 58secs

2. Victor Campenaerts (Bel/Lotto Soudal) +13secs

3. Filippo Ganna (Ita/Team Ineos) +15secs

4. Patrick Bevin (NZ/CCC Team) +16secs

5. Tony Martin (Ger/Team Jumbo-Visma) Same time

Overall result

1. Primoz Roglic, (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) 15hrs 25mins 11secs

2. Rui Costa (Por/UAE Team-Emirates) +49secs

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Ineos) +1min 12secs

4. Felix Grossschartner (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 13secs

5. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +1min 17secs