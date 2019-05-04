Tour de Romandie: Primoz Roglic doubles lead to 12 seconds

Roglic overcomes the challenging conditions to claim stage four

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic doubled his lead at the Tour de Romandie to 12 seconds after winning stage four.

The former ski jumper sprinted clear with less than a kilometre left, edging out Rui Costa, who moves up to second.

With temperatures plummeting to near freezing, high winds and a threat of snow forced organisers to reduce the route by 70km to 107.6km.

Britain's Geraint Thomas, fifth after stage three, finished third to move up to fourth overall, 26 seconds back.

Stage four results

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) 2hrs 42mins 21secs

2. Rui Costa (Por/UAE Team-Emirates) Same time

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Ineos)

4. Michael Woods (Can/EF Education First)

5. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)

General classification after stage four

1. Primoz Roglic, (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) 15hrs 5mins 13secs

2. Rui Costa (Por/UAE Team-Emirates) +12secs

3. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +16secs

4. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Ineos) +26secs

5. Felix Grossschartner (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +29secs