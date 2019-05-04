Tour de Yorkshire 2019: Marianne Vos wins women's race

Vos won Olympic points race gold in 2008 and the road race at London 2012

Netherlands rider Marianne Vos claimed overall victory in the women's Tour de Yorkshire as she won the second stage from Bridlington to Scarborough.

The three-time world road race champion was part of a three-rider breakaway with Mavi Garcia and Soraya Paladin.

Vos outsprinted the pair to win the 132km stage as Spaniard Garcia was second and Italian Paladin third.

Britain's Hannah Barnes came eighth in Saturday's stage, with compatriot Lizzy Banks ninth.

The race had to be diverted around the Silpho climb early on because of oil on the road, while rain and wind made for tough conditions.

"The wind definitely played a factor," said Barnes. "That last 5km really hurt."

