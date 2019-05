German Rick Zabel won a bunch sprint to take the second stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Britain's Chris Lawless came third, behind Dutchman Boy van Poppel, as Zabel produced a dominant finishing burst.

British duo Andrew Tennant and Dan McLay were fourth and fifth but Mark Cavendish, who seemed well placed, did not contest the sprint in the end.

The four-stage race concludes in Leeds on Sunday.

More to follow.