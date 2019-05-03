Giro d'Italia: Alejandro Valverde withdraws after suffering back injury

Alejandro Valverde is a four time winner of one-day stage classic Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Spanish world champion Alejandro Valverde has withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia because of injury.

The Movistar team said in a statement on Friday that he would not recover in time from a fall on a training ride.

The 39-year-old suffered the accident in April, leaving him with bruising to the base of his spine.

"The world champion will be resting without risking his recovery and will get back to normal in the coming weeks," the statement said.

Valverde said on Twitter: "It's a shame to miss a great test like the #Giro, but you have to listen to the body and recover to 100% to face the best possible for the rest of the year. Good luck to my Movistar team-mates in Italy."

The Giro begins in Bologna on 11 May and runs until 2 June.