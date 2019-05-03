Tour de Romandie: Geraint Thomas misses out as David Gaudu takes stage victory

David Gaudu was a comfortable winner of stage three in Switzerland

Geraint Thomas' bid for victory on stage three of the Tour de Romandie was hampered by a late near-miss with another rider as France's David Gaudu took his first World Tour win.

Primoz Roglic and Thomas led at the start of the uphill finish but as Gaudu hit the front Thomas went backwards after slowing to avoid the wheel of Education First's Michael Woods.

Roglic, 29, maintained his overall lead as Team Ineos' Thomas slipped a place to fifth in the general classification after losing three seconds.

Team Jumbo-Visma's Roglic finished third on Friday, behind UAE Team-Emirates' Rui Costa in second.

Gaudu, 22, who rides for Groupama-FDJ, retains the best young rider's jersey.

The race is Team Ineos' first outing after taking over as sponsors from Sky, although they are riding in a one-off black outfit, with their new red and black kit launched on day one of the Tour de Yorkshire.

UAE Team-Emirates rider Manuele Mori was forced to abandon the stage early on after a heavy crash sustaining injuries to his face, hands and legs.

Stage three results

1. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) 3 hr 50 min 53 sec

2. Rui Costa (Por/UAE Team-Emirates) Same time

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma)

4. Michael Woods (Can/EF Education First)

5. Felix Grossschartner (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe)

General classification after stage three

1 Primoz Roglic, (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) 12h 23'02"

2 David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +06

3. Rui Costa (Por/UAE Team-Emirates) +8

4. Felix Grossschartner (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +19

5. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Ineos) +20