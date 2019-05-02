Tour de Yorkshire 2019: Jesper Asselman wins stage one

Jesper Asselman of the Netherlands won the final sprint after being part of a long-range breakaway to take the opening stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.

In extremely wet conditions he held on from the fast-closing Filippo Fortin, while Britons Gabriel Cullaigh and Ethan Hayter came fifth and sixth.

Britain's Jacob Hennessy won both intermediate sprints and the only climb of the day and will wear the red King of the Mountains jersey on Friday.

The race finishes in Leeds on Sunday.

More to follow.