Tour de Romandie: Geraint Thomas remains fourth overall as Stefan Kung takes stage victory

Stefan Kung took his third career Tour de Romandie stage victory

Stefan Kung won stage two of the Tour de Romandie as Britain's Geraint Thomas finished in the peloton to remain fourth in the general classification.

Groupama-FDJ rider Kung finished in a lone breakaway, 59 seconds ahead of the pack, after attacking with 19km to go.

Team Ineos rider Thomas is now 13 seconds behind overall leader Primoz Roglic, while his team-mate Ben Swift was the first Briton home in 21st.

The race is Team Ineos' first outing since taking over from Team Sky.

The new team and kit were officially launched in Yorkshire on Wednesday, with the British outfit wearing a black one-off kit at the six-day Tour de Romandie.

The second stage was predicted to produce a sprint finish but the wet weather and three category climbs broke up the peloton.

Kung was part of a six-man breakaway formed 10km into the 174km stage, and which extended its lead up to around five minutes before the peloton shortened the gap on the 14km category two climb of Col du Mollendruz to two minutes.

But as the peloton closed on the initial breakaway, time-trialist Kung attacked a second time en route to a third career Romandie stage victory, following previous successes in 2015 and 2017.

Ireland's Sam Bennett of Bora pipped Italy's Sonny Colbrelli for second place as the peloton went through in a bunch sprint.

Stage two results

1. Stefan Kung (Sui/Groupama-FDJ)4h10'59"

2. Sam Bennett (Irl/Bora-Hansgrohe) +59

3. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain-Merida)

4. Simone Consonni (Ita/UAE Team Emirates)

5. Elia Viviani (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

General classification after stage two

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo Visma) 8hrs 32mins 13secs

2. Rui Costa (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +10ses

3. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +12secs

4. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Ineos) +13secs

5. Carlos Betancur (Col/Movistar) +14secs