Team Sky reveal special one-off kit ahead of unofficial debut as Team Ineos

Team Sky revealed their one-off Team Ineos kit on their Twitter account on Monday.

Team Sky have released a one-off kit for their unofficial debut as Team Ineos at the Tour de Romandie.

Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas will lead the team in the design, before the official new kit is launched at the Tour de Yorkshire from 2-5 May.

The staggered launch has been planned to abide by rules that prevent teams from changing names mid-race.

The Tour de Romandie, in Switzerland, overlaps with the Yorkshire event, running from 30 April until 5 May.

Cycling's governing body, the UCI, also bars teams from competing in separate races under different names at the same time.

Because of the overlap between the two events, Team Sky had to rebrand themselves in time for the start of the Tour de Romandie if they wanted to compete under the Ineos name in Yorkshire - and so launch their official new kit at a UK race.

The team will wear a black kit featuring a white Ineos logo on the front in Switzerland, before revealing a new design and colours in Yorkshire on 1 May.

Chemicals firm Ineos, owned by Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe, confirmed its takeover of the team last month.

Broadcaster Sky said in December it would end its decade-long commitment at the end of 2019, during which time the team have won eight Grand Tours.