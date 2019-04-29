Tahnee Seagrave wins women's Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup opener

Tahnee Seagrave (centre) finished runner-up to Rachel Atherton (second left) in last year's standings

Great Britain's Tahnee Seagrave won the opening Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup race of the season with reigning champion Rachel Atherton in second.

The 24-year-old clocked three minutes 25.8 seconds to win by more than a second from compatriot Atherton in Maribor, Slovenia.

It earned Seagrave, who finished second in the overall standings last year, 200 points while Atherton collected 160.

The next World Cup event takes place at Albstadt, Germany on 18 and 19 May.