Tour of the Alps: Team Sky's Pavel Sivakov claims first title

Sivakov becomes the first Russian to win the race

Team Sky's Pavel Sivakov secured the Tour of the Alps title, with team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart second, in the British outfit's final stage race before becoming Team Ineos.

Russian Sivakov claimed his first race win by 27 seconds over Geoghegan Hart.

The 21-year-old withstood a long-range attack from Fausto Masnada, who took the stage win in Bolzano, Italy.

"This isn't just my victory, it's our victory," Sivakov said.

Team Sky dominated the five-day race, with Geoghegan Hart winning two stages and Sivakov one as both prospects took their first professional victories this week.

However, Chris Froome, who is trying to hit top form in time for the start of his bid for a fifth Tour de France title when the race starts on 6 July in Brussels, struggled early in the race and shifted into a support role.

Italy's Masnada started the final stage three minutes 37 seconds back on Sivakov but got in the breakaway and moved into the virtual overall lead on the 147.8km.

Froome paced the group of favourites up the San Genesio climb to bring down Masnada's advantage before handing over to Geoghegan Hart.

Vincenzo Nibali, who finished third overall, then made a series of attacks, with Sivakov responding each time.

Geoghegan Hart helped Sivakov gain on leading pair Masnada and Carlos Quintero on the descent into Bolzano to ensure the Russian would not lose his overall lead.

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec rider Masnada kicked clear of Quintero with 1.5km to go to secure his second stage win of the race.

Ineos, a chemicals firm owned by Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe, take over from Sky as sponsor for the Tour de Romandie, starting on 30 April, before the new team's official launch at the Tour de Yorkshire on 2 May.

The team's final race as Team Sky will be the one-day 'monument' classic Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Sunday.

Stage five result

1. Fausto Masnada (Ita/Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) 4hrs 02mins 06secs

2. Carlos Quintero (Col/Manzana Postobon) +7secs

3. Simone Velasco (Ita/Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM) +1min 31secs

4. Dario Cataldo (Ita/Astana) Same time

5. Rolan Thalmann (Swi/Team Vorarlberg Santic) +1mins 33secs

6. Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) 2mins 14secs

7. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) Same time

8. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita/Androni Gioccattoli-Sidermec)

9. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Team Sky)

10. Pavel Sivakov (Rus/Team Sky)

Final general classification

1. Pavel Sivakov (Rus/Team Sky) 18hrs 58mins

2. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Team Sky) +27secs

3. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +33secs

4. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita/Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) +1min 03secs

5. Fausto Masnada (Ita/Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) +1min 13secs

6. Rafal Majka (Pol/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 46secs

7. Jan Hirt (Cze/Astana) +2mins 03secs

8. Dario Cataldo (Ita/Astana) +2mins 58secs

9. Roland Thalmann (Swi/Team Vorarlberg Santic) +3mins 14secs

10. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus/Gazprom-Rusvelo) +4mins 27secs

11. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +4mins 57secs