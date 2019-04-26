Tour de Yorkshire: Mark Cavendish to compete in 2019 edition

Cavendish has been struggling for form after returning from a lay-off caused by the Epstein Barr Virus

Britain's Mark Cavendish will race in the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire, which begins in Doncaster on Thursday, as he continues his return from illness.

Last month, Cavendish, 33, withdrew from Paris-Nice and then missed Milan-San Remo, two months after he had returned to cycling after being laid low by the Epstein Barr Virus.

"I'm really excited," said Cavendish.

"I really enjoyed the tough but beautiful parcours [route] last year as I rode the race for the first time."

The Manx rider added: "I look forward to seeing what's in store for us in the 2019 edition.

"Over and above the racing though, it always blows my mind to see the incredible support of the fans. With some of my family in Yorkshire, it makes it so special and I can't wait to see them all again."

He will be joined in Yorkshire by Dimension Data team-mates Nic Dlamini, Bernhard Eisel, Mark Renshaw, Tom-Jelte Slagter and Rasmus Tiller.

Cavendish - who has won 30 Tour de France stages - made his Tour de Yorkshire debut in 2018. Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome and Marcel Kittel will also compete this year.

Otley's Lizzie Deignan will race on home soil in the women's race having returned to cycling earlier this month following the birth of her daughter.