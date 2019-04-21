Amstel Gold Race: Kasia Niewiadoma wins on Lizzie Deignan return

Lizzie Deignan was competing for the first time since the 2017 world championships

Britain's Lizzie Deignan returned to cycling at the Amstel Gold Race seven months after giving birth to her first child.

The former world champion, 30, was racing with her new team Trek-Segafredo as Kasia Niewiadoma, 24, won the first of this year's Ardennes Classics.

The Polish Canyon-SRAM rider held off two-time time trial world champion Annemiek van Vleuten in a close finish.

Multiple world champion Marianne Vos, 31, completed the podium in Limburg.

Deignan pushed the leaders hard throughout the race and broke out to lead herself with around 40km to go.

However she was unable to sustain her challenge in her first race for almost two years and finished among the chasing pack.

Deignan is now set to race in the other Ardennes Classics - La Fleche Wallonne Feminine and Liege-Bastogne-Liege - later this month.