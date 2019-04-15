Jarlinson Pantano tests positive for banned blood-boosting EPO

Jarlinson Pantano
Jarlinson Pantano has been riding for Trek-Segafredo since 2017

Colombian rider Jarlinson Pantano has been suspended by cycling's world governing body after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

The UCI says Pantano was notified of an adverse analytical finding of erythropoietin - a form of banned blood-boosting hormone EPO.

It came from a sample collected during an out-of-competition test on 26 February.

The 30-year-old has also been suspended by his team Trek-Segafredo.

"We hold all our riders to the highest ethical standards and will act and communicate accordingly as more details become available," the team said in a statement.

Pantano, whose most notable career victory is winning stage 15 of the 2016 Tour de France, has the right to request and attend the analysis of the B sample.

