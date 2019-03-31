Volta a Catalunya: Adam Yates second behind Miguel Angel Lopez

Egan Bernal (right) completed the top three at the Volta a Catalunya

Britain's Adam Yates claimed his second runner-up spot in as many weeks at the Volta a Catalunya.

The 26-year-old, who missed out by one second at the Tirreno-Adriatico, began the 143km final stage 14 seconds behind leader Miguel Angel Lopez.

He finished seventh in Barcelona but remained the same distance behind the Colombian.

A crash with multiple riders saw Romain Bardet, Simon Geschke and Gari Bravo all taken to hospital for treatment.

Italian Davide Formolo, of the Bora-Hansgrohe team, claimed victory in the ascent up the 485m Creu d'Ordal.

Volta a Catalunya stage seven results

1. Davide Formolo (Ita/Bora-Hansgrohe) 3hrs 19mins 41secs

2. Enric Mas (Spa/Deceuninck-QuickStep) +51secs

3. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +53secs

4. Dion Smith (NZ/Mitchelton-Scott) +55secs

5. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar Team) same time

Volta a Catalunya final positions

1. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team) 29hrs 14mins 17secs

2. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +14secs

3. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Sky) +17secs

4. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +25secs

5. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) +56secs