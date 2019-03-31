Volta a Catalunya: Adam Yates second behind Miguel Angel Lopez

Miguel Angel Lopez celebrates victory
Egan Bernal (right) completed the top three at the Volta a Catalunya

Britain's Adam Yates claimed his second runner-up spot in as many weeks at the Volta a Catalunya.

The 26-year-old, who missed out by one second at the Tirreno-Adriatico, began the 143km final stage 14 seconds behind leader Miguel Angel Lopez.

He finished seventh in Barcelona but remained the same distance behind the Colombian.

A crash with multiple riders saw Romain Bardet, Simon Geschke and Gari Bravo all taken to hospital for treatment.

Italian Davide Formolo, of the Bora-Hansgrohe team, claimed victory in the ascent up the 485m Creu d'Ordal.

Volta a Catalunya stage seven results

1. Davide Formolo (Ita/Bora-Hansgrohe) 3hrs 19mins 41secs

2. Enric Mas (Spa/Deceuninck-QuickStep) +51secs

3. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +53secs

4. Dion Smith (NZ/Mitchelton-Scott) +55secs

5. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar Team) same time

Volta a Catalunya final positions

1. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team) 29hrs 14mins 17secs

2. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +14secs

3. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Sky) +17secs

4. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +25secs

5. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) +56secs

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you