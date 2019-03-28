Volta a Catalunya: Adam Yates stays second as Miguel Angel Lopez takes lead

Lopez wins stage four in his quest to emulate last month's Tour of Colombia victory

Britain's Adam Yates remained in second place at the Volta a Catalunya after finishing fifth in stage four.

The 26-year-old was 16 seconds behind Miguel Angel Lopez, whose surge to the line at the 150.3km stage in the Pyrenees earned him the overall lead.

Yates trails the Colombian Astana Pro Team rider by 14 seconds in the general classification with three stages left.

Belgian Thomas de Gendt, who led Yates by 27 seconds after stage two, dropped to 30th place.

Volta a Catalunya stage four results

1. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team) 4hrs 02mins 07secs

2. Gregor Muhlberger (Aut/BORA-Hansgrohe) +16secs

3. Marc Soler (Spa/Movistar Team) same time

4. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Sky) "

5. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) "

Volta a Catalunya general classification

1. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team) 17hrs 31mins 05secs

2. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +14secs

3. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Sky) +17secs

4. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +25secs

5. Daniel Martin (Ire/Emirates) +46secs