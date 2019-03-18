Tirreno-Adriatico: Britain's Adam Yates maintains lead going into final stage

Adam Yates
Adam Yates is aiming to be the first British rider to win Tirreno-Adriatico

Britain's Adam Yates retained his lead of the Tirreno-Adriatico going into the final day as Julian Alaphilippe won the sixth stage.

Yates maintained his 25-second lead over Primoz Roglic with Alaphilippe earning a shock second stage win of the race in a sprint finish.

Tuesday's final stage is a flat 10km time trial in Italy but Yates, 26, played down his chances of winning.

"I hope to create a surprise tomorrow," the Mitchelton-Scott rider said.

"The time trial doesn't suit me and the gap isn't big enough but I'll do my best."

Slovenian Roglic is a former world time trial silver medallist and beat Yates by 36 seconds over the same course last year.

Frenchman Alaphilippe was a surprise winner of the sprint at the end of the 195km sixth stage as he beat off competition from the recognised sprinters.

Italian Davide Cimolai finished second and Alaphilippe's team-mate Elia Viviani came third.

Tirreno-Adriatico stage six result

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 4hr 42min 11sec

2. Davide Cimolai (Ita/Israel Cycling Academy) same time

3. Elia Viviani (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

4. Clement Venturini (Fra/Ag2r-La Mondiale)

5. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe)

Tirreno-Adriatico general classification

1. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) 25hr 15min 59sec

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) +25secs

3. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana) +35secs

4. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb) +1min 55secs

5. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +2mins 24secs

